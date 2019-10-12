The Thickening: Emily B’s New Growth Donk Is Absolutely Turning Heads

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

A Night In The 90's: Fabolous' Birthday Celebration

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Emily B’s Hidden Donk

Emily B is one of the baddest hip-hop wives in the game. And while we can spend more than enough time talking about the trash-ness of her husband, we’d rather talk about Emily’s fine a$$ and how we just learned about something she’s been hiding.

That’s right. Emily has been out here hiding a donk and a half. Most of her pics look like this:

So we don’t see. But take a look and see what the deal is.

View this post on Instagram

Mafiosa 🔌 @fashionnova

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

View this post on Instagram

Caribbean Ting 🌊

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

View this post on Instagram

Midnight Snack 😜 Denim: @fashionnova

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.