Capture Memories In An Instant With This Cute Instax Camera

publish 10/20

Instant film cameras seem to be all the rage right now. Sure, the smartphones of today are far more superior when it comes to photo quality, but they can never replicate the vintage aesthetic instant cameras have. With a single snap, a physical representation of that very moment is automatically in your hands. The only real downside is that taking selfies without a front-facing camera can be quite a challenge — most of the time, it’s a total guessing game, and you won’t know until the photo develops if you’re even in the shot. Unless, of course, you’re using the Instax Mini 9.

Now on sale for 15 percent off, the Instax Mini 9 Camera lets you take and print adorable polaroid photos instantly. It has a selfie mirror installed next to the lens so you can check your framing and capture the perfect shot every time. It comes with a bonus close-up lens that you can use to capture extra zoomed-in photos, and a high-key mode that can take photos with a softer look. You don’t even need to have an eye for photography to navigate this little camera — it’ll automatically adjust the dial to determine the brightness level each time you shoot. There’s even a 10-pack of film included, so you can start experimenting with snaps right away.

Normally retailing for $129.95, you can grab the FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Camera Bundle on sale today for $109.95.

FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Camera Bundle – $109.95 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.