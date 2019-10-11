King Of The Mount? T.I. Distinctively Declares His List For Atlanta’s Rap Mt. Rushmore [Video]

T.I. Shares His List Of Legendary ATL Emcees

It seems like everyday, someone randomly drops some sort of “prestigious” list that leaves the Internet in shambles. Earlier this year, there was a whole debate about Joe Budden landing the number three spot on the Best Rappers Alive list. Now, T.I. is throwing his hat in the ring with his own special hip hop list.

On Thursday, Tip stopped by Studio One ATL to give the scoop on his new Netflix show Rhythm & Flow, and was asked if he had to create a Mount Rushmore of Atlanta Hip Hop, whose face would grace the statue? After giving his breakdown about the idea of “fact vs opinion”, the Grand Hustle CEO responded:

“I’m up there. I feel like it’s me, Andre 3000. Big Boi.”

But it didn’t end there. Check out the full video above to see who else made the list. And catch Rhythm & Flow streaming now on Netflix.