Bring Home An Affordable 50-Inch Smart TV Without Waiting For Black Friday

Anyone who’s gone Black Friday shopping for electronics knows how brutal it can be. Basically an IRL Hunger Games, you have to fight off other customers to get the best deal and bring home the flatscreen of your dreams. The good news: if you’re considering upgrading your TV, you don’t need to endure the Black Friday madness this year — we’ve got an irresistible deal for you right now.

Currently on sale for over 10 percent off, the VIZIO D-Series 50″ Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV delivers an elevated entertainment experience. It boasts four times the detail of 1080p Full HD TVs, allowing for a crystal clear viewing experience. You’ll get the breathtaking detail of Ultra HD, plus have quick and easy access to all your favorite apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, and more with the built-in app launcher.

As if that’s not impressive enough, this smart TV also comes with two speakers for advanced virtual surround sound audio, so you can fully immerse yourself in your favorite fictional world.

Bring home the VIZIO D-Series 50″ Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV today. It usually retails for $499.99, but it can be yours right now for only $429.99.

VIZIO D-Series 50″ Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV – $429.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.