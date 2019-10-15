Host the Ultimate Movie Night With This Portable Projector

If you’re a homebody that loves to host movies nights, you need the right ambiance — low lights, salty popcorn, and, of course, a big screen. And let’s face it, your basic TV monitor doesn’t really convey that same sense of movie magic you get when you go to the theatre. Thankfully, you can replicate it effortlessly with the CINEMOOD Portable Movie Projector.

Measuring in at just 3 inches, it may not look like much, but it’s capable of beaming virtually content you want. All you have to do is connect it to a computer, phone, or wall outlet, sit back, and enjoy the show. It can stream Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube content, and it can even play videos or slideshows offline. It delivers 12-foot image projection to make it seem like you’re in a theater, and has built-in controls that are much easier to manage that film reels.

Never pay for overpriced movie tickets again with CINEMOOD. It usually retails for $399, but you can get it on sale now for $349.

CINEMOOD Portable Movie Projector – $349 See Deal

