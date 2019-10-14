Klowndom Kome: Here’s What Happened When Kanye Popped Up At Howard’s Homecoming
Kanye Pops Up At Howard University, Sparks Chaos
We’re not sure if Kanye is serious about his holy new path in life (or just rebuilding his tarnished image via the Black church) but he brought his Sunday Service pop-up show to Howard University’s star-studded Homecoming in a dicey move that immediately divided the whole entire internet.
This comes just days after he stirred up more outrage at his Utah stop where he spewed sunken talking points in the latest example of his eagerness to do absolute ANYTHING for Klout.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kanye bringing his Sunday Service to Howard on the flip.
