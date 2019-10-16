Never Waste A Drop Of Wine Again With This Non-Spilling Glass

Having a glass (or two) of your favorite vino after a long day at work is the ideal way to reward yourself and unwind. But when you find yourself having one too many, that’s when things start to get messy… literally. Your inner klutz comes out, and before you know it, you’ve spilled wine all over your shirt, or worse, your expensive plush carpet. Good luck finding a dry cleaner willing to take on that insurmountable challenge.

You can easily avoid future wine spillage by investing in a couple of Aura Glass Non-Spill Drinking Glasses. Your insurance policy against human error, it’s designed to promote aeration of your beverage while simultaneously making sure that you can’t knock it over by accident. Only a touch of a finger is what it takes to start aerating your wine, and the glass will pivot on the built-in stainless steel ball, spinning over and over. Whether your choice of wine is just from a supermarket-bought box or from a bottle you’ve been saving for a special occasion, the Aura glass makes sure those grapes didn’t die for nothing.

Right now, you can grab a 4-pack for only $64.99. (Marked down 66 percent from their original price of $192!)

Aura Glass Non-Spill Drinking Glasses: Set of 4 – $64.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.