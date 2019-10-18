Never Clog Your Drain Again With This Strainer and Plug Bundle

As fun as it is to swirl your wet hair around on the bathroom walls in the shower as you contemplate the meaning of life, you can’t say the same when lumps of your locks inevitably clog your drain. And when it gets clogged, you either have to pray your drain cleaner works or have a plumber come work their magic.

But there’s another option: the TubShroom®, SinkShroom® & StopShroom® Plug Bundle. When used in conjunction with one another, these three miracle workers will make sure that you never have to pull disgusting hair clogs out of your drain again. TubShroom is a bathtub hair stopper that collects every strand of hair that attempts to make its way down your drain, while SinkShroom works with your bathroom and kitchen sink to catch all kinds of hair — human and pet alike — as well as smaller items like your jewelry. There’s also the StopShroom, which is designed to stop water and plug the drain if you want to fill the sink or tub.

When bought separately, these items would set you back $49.99, but for a limited time, you can grab them all on sale for $34.99 — a savings of 30 percent.

