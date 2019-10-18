Give Your Teeth The TLC They Deserve With This Toothbrush Set

You may claim to brush your teeth after every meal, floss as often as you can (which, if you’re being honest, is rare), and gargle with mouthwash regularly, but there’s still a chance that your chompers aren’t getting the thorough cleaning they deserve. Consider this a sign to elevate your dental hygiene game and make your dentist proud. Ditch your traditional toothbrush bristles and switch to the Aquasonic PRO Whitening Toothbrush Kit — an oral care bundle that gives Sonicare a run for its money.

Comprised of everything you need to maintain a million-dollar smile, this kit features an ultrasonic toothbrush, travel case, wireless charging glass, and 6 adaptive heads. The brush is engineered to annihilate plaque with 40,000 vibrations per minute, coupled with four working modes to render your pearly whites completely clean. It comes with a patented wireless charging glass that you can use to rinse and keep your brush powered up, as well as a travel case so you can easily bring pack it for your next trip. And with adaptive brush heads available, you won’t have to keep dropping dough on replacement heads.

Usually $99.99, the Aquasonic PRO Whitening Toothbrush Kit is now available for nearly half off at $54.99.

Aquasonic PRO Toothbrush with 6 ProFlex Brush Heads, Wireless Charging Glass & Case – $54.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.