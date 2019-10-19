This Ingenious Tool Makes Ironing Fun

When it comes to chores, ironing is right up there with washing the dishes and cleaning the bathroom — no one likes doing it, but it’s an unfortunate necessity. When you’re trying to make a good impression, the last thing you want to do is show up with a rumpled shirt, especially if you’re giving a presentation or interviewing for a job.

While you can’t make ironing easier, you can make it faster. The Perfect Sleeve is an ironing assistant that lets you iron one side of the shirt, and the wrinkles are automatically pressed out of the other side at the same time. This stainless steel features a patented design that ensures a strong, consistent hold each time, allowing you to iron your sleeves perfectly. It works with any shirt you have in your closet, as well as most pant legs. It also comes with a magnetic holder that helps the Perfect Sleeve maintain its shape.

The Perfect Sleeve usually retails for $29.99, but you can get it on sale for a limited time for only $22.99.

Perfect Sleeve® Ironing Assistant with Magnetic Holder: 2-Pack – $22.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.