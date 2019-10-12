Jesus Take The Wheel: Woman Who Twerked On Top Of A Moving Car Has Been Charged With Disorderly Conduct

Tennessee Woman Who Twerked on Moving Car Now Being Charged With Disorderly Conduct

According to WKRN, a Tennessee woman who went viral for dancing on top of a moving car has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Myscellent Shelton-Cox,23, was taken to a Nashville jail after the video appeared of her twerking on top of a Mustang on Sept. 20.

“I take chances in life because at the end of the day, there’s too many rules.”

Shelton-Cox said, admitting during the interview that she didn’t think she had done anything wrong. She said her dancing skills are from her cheerleading days when she was a child.

“We’d been sitting in traffic for 30 minutes, waiting on the train. I told my friend to drive my car, hopped on the car, did my little dancing and you know, just having a good time. I’m going to put on a little show, you know. I’m in traffic anyway. Why not turn up in traffic?”

According to the arrest warrant she “was unrestrained and her actions were causing other motorists to divert their attention.” The police also state that she “caused undo hazard to other motorists,” which may or may not have been the case.