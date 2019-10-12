Niecy Nash, Aisha Hinds To Star In Docuseries About The Power Of Faith For Successful Women

Niecy Nash, Aisha Hinds & Others Join Docuseries ‘Behind Her Faith’

When They See Us star Niecy Nash, Underground‘s Aisha Hinds, and The Shade Room founder Angelica Nwandu will be featured in Behind Her Faith, an upcoming docuseries for Urban Movie Channel.

The AMC Networks-based streaming service just ordered four episodes of the series, created by writer-director Paula Bryant-Ellis. According to reports from Deadline, each episode will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the power of faith and its driving force for successful women in entertainment, sports, music, business, politics, and the ministry.

“As UMC’s viewership continues to grow, we are excited to expand our content offerings to provide a diverse slate of programming that speaks to the many layers of African-American and urban audiences” said Brett Dismuke, UMC’s chief content officer. “Paula has brought forth a compelling project that showcases the ups and downs of life and how an unwavering commitment to one’s faith and beliefs can be a source of guidance to accomplishing dreams and reaching ultimate success.”

The featured guests in the docuseries are from varied walks of life, but have one thing in common: the conscious decision to put their faith first, without fear or regret.

Insecure’s Jay Ellis is an executive producer on the project and Black Love co-creator Codie Elaine Oliver is a consulting producer on the series. The episodes are currently in production and a spring launch is in the works.