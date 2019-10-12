For The Haters: Draya Michele Drops Her Family’s Fried Chicken Recipe [Video]

Draya Michele Is Back In The Kitchen To Share Her Chicken Recipe

Every single time Draya Michele posts pictures of the food she makes on Instagram, people are instantly on her neck making fun of her cooking.

Because Draya is so used to the online slander by now, she decided to share her recipes with the world so they can see that she actually gets isht done in the kitchen. The former Basketball Wives star posted a new Cooking With Draya video to her Youtube channel, this time, letting us in on the secret of her family’s fried chicken recipe.

You decide: would you eat Draya’s fried chicken?! Check out her video down below to see how she makes it.