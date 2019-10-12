Big Moves: Naomi Osaka Gives Up Her U.S. Citizenship To Represent Japan At The Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka Is In The Process Of Renouncing Her U.S. Citizenship

Naomi Osaka really wants to represent Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which take place in Tokyo.

The tennis star, who currently has dual citizenship from the U.S. and Japan, revealed on Thursday that she has already begun the process of renouncing her U.S. citizenship in order to compete abroad. Osaka, whose mother is Japanese, made the announcement during an interview with Japanese broadcast organization NHK.

“It’s definitely going to be very special. I think there’s no other place that I’d rather play my first Olympics,” the number 3 tennis star in the world told the outlet. “I think that will be one of the most memorable things that ever happens to me.”

Because of a 1985 Japanese law, dual citizens are required to make a “declaration of choice,” renouncing one of their citizenships before their 22nd birthday–which Osaka will be celebrating next week.

In order to be eligible to play for Japan at the Olympics, the tennis player must also compete for the country in one more national team competition hosted by the International Tennis Federation. Osaka represented the country during the World Tennis Association Tour. She ended up taking home her second consecutive win at the China Open this past weekend under the Japanese flag.