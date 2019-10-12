Proud Champagne Papa: Drake Shares Photo From Adonis’ 2nd Birthday Celebration

Drake Celebrates Son’s 2nd Birthday Early

Drake went all out for his son Adonis‘ 2nd birthday. The rapper shared photos of a giant golden balloon arch on the inside of his new Toronto mansion that spelled out his son’s first name. Alongside the balloon art was a statue of a cookie monster. We’re guessing that the proud dad is celebrating his seed’s birthday early before returning him to his mother since his actual birthday isn’t for another 2 weeks almost.

Adonis was born on October 24, 2017.

Yesterday, Drake’s co-parent Sophie Brussaux posted up her own photos to celebrate their son’s special day. She actually revealed and unreleased photo of Adonis, blocking out his face of course.

Happy early birthday to Adonis!