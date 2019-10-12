Deep: Cardi B Talks Telling Kulture About Her Skripper Days To Keep Her Humble [Video]

Cardi B Talks To Vogue About Keeping Her Daughter Humble, Bernie Sanders And Fashion

Cardi B gets candid in a recent Vogue interview. The conversation pops off about Cardi B’s support of Bernie Sanders for 2020 President. She said his recent health issues weren’t an issue for her. The conversation evolves into many topics, including how Cardi B plans to keep her baby girl Kulture grounded.

Cardi says her baby girl is often in the Bronx with her Abuelos and Tias and she’s going to continue to keep her headstrong by being truthful about her stripper days. Hit play to hear it.