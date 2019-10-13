Welp: Georgetown University Pulls The Plug On Fabolous’ Homecoming Performance Because Of History Of Domestic Violence

Fabolous’ Georgetown Performance Was Cancelled Due To His Alleged History Of Domestic Violence

According to XXL, Fabolous was supposed to be perform at Georgetown’s “Hoya Madness” event this weekend, but because of domestic abuse allegations, he won’t be hitting the stage.

Earlier this week, Georgetown officials released a statement saying that Fab had been disinvited to the event.

“After engaging with students, we have cancelled the musical act for 2019 Hoya Madness,” the statement reads in part. “We take domestic violence very seriously and were unaware of the charges against the entertainer when he was booked through a third-party entity. We are committed to enhanced vetting of future performers and doing all that we can to support a safe and respectful community.”

Fabolous was scheduled to perform along with Big Tigger, Georgetown University’s cheerleaders and a pep band but the details of his recent indictment for domestic abuse charges last year after being arrested for allegedly attacking the mother of his son, Emily Bustamante, caused students to speak out against the performance.

It seems like Fab and Em have put their differences to the side, but it looks like people are still not letting the Brooklyn rapper off the hook that easy.