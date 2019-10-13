Get Well Soon: DMX Cancels Shows, Checks Himself Into Rehab

DMX Reportedly Checks Himself Into Rehab

In what seemed like another career revival, DMX has decided to take a step back and focus on his health and check himself into rehab.

In an Instagram post, a member of DMX’s team wrote,

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

DMX has struggled with sobriety for decades, entering rehab at various points over the years and coming back stronger and seemingly refocused. In 2017 he canceled shows in California in order to check into a rehab facility and that same year went to rehab again, this time in New England.

He was scheduled to perform at a series of events this year, but its good to see the legendary rapper focusing on what’s really important. We hope he gets healthy and makes a full comeback.