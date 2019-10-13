“Girl, You’re Gangster”: Rihanna Defends The ‘Vogue’ Writer Who Got Major Backlash For Winging Their Interview

Rihanna Stands Behind The Writer Who Interviewed Her For Vogue

Rihanna is a woman of the people, so she’s not here for all of the slander Abby Aguirre–the writer behind her latest Vogue cover story–is facing.

After the profile was published, the reporter was bombarded with backlash over her confession that she had gone into the interview without any questions prepared.

Here’s the excerpt from the story that had everyone up in arms:

‘Normally I bring a list of questions, but I didn’t have time to prepare one, which I make a split-second decision to confess. “I’m winging it, so you have to help me,” I say nervously. Rihanna flashes a grin that is somehow both reassuring and mischievous. “Aren’t we all?” she says.’

When reading this sentence out of context, it’s easy to see why people are upset: How could you NOT be prepared for an interview with Rihanna? And better yet, why would you ADMIT that to her…and then, on top of it, publish that admission within the article?!

Here’s what Aguirre had to say when the backlash initially started pouring in:

GUYS. I was driving to Trader Joe's in sweatpants when I got the call and literally had to flip a bitch. I research my subjects to death. *Especially* Rihanna. I appreciate the anger behind the reaction. But this is a misunderstanding, for which I take full responsibility. — Abby Aguirre (@abby_aguirre) October 9, 2019

I had literally no notice. The point was to convey how nerve-wracking this was, given my deep, bordering-on-psychotic reverence for Rihanna. — Abby Aguirre (@abby_aguirre) October 9, 2019

There are still a lot of folks who aren’t okay with her explanation, for a lot of reasons, but as for Rihanna, she came to the writer’s defense once she was alerted of the goings on.

“Wait, wait, what?” Rih told WWD when asked about the criticism of Aguirre’s interview. “No, no, no, no. That’s gangster. For you to get a call the day before being like, ‘Hey, Rihanna’s in L.A., you wanna do this?’ And show up on the dime and write an incredible article that I’m really proud of and enjoyed reading? She’s badass for that.”

The mogul went on to say, “If you don’t have to prepare, girl, you’re gangster.”