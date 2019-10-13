Washed Her Sins Away… Kimmy Cakes Was Baptized Along With Her Kiddos In Armenia [PHOTOS]

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From Baptism Trip To Armenia

Kim Kardashian West and her kiddos are religious on a regular basis, thanks in part to Kanye West’s Sunday Service but the reality starlet recently voyaged to her father’s ancestral homeland Armenia along with older sister Kourtney and their kids, to be baptized.

Both sisters recently shared baptism photos on social media:

“Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip,” Kim’s caption read. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

Kourtney shared a similar message about her experience.

Hit the flip for more photos from the rites passage.