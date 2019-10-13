Seriously?! Stalker Arrested After Finding A Japanese Pop Star’s Home By Studying The Reflections In Her Pupils

Man Arrested After Finding Pop Star’s Home By Studying Her Selfies

A man was arrested in Japan on suspicion of stalking a female pop idol. It all happened after he reportedly used the reflections of her pupils in the photos she shared on social media, along with Google Street View to find where she lived.

According to reports from The New York Post, Tokyo police declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation, but confirmed on Friday that 26-year-old Hibiki Sato was arrested on September 17 on suspicion of indecent behavior in connection with stalking and causing injuries to a 20-year-old woman.

The police official went on to say the case was related to the reports about a stalker and pupil images. They described Sato as an “avid fan.”

Japanese media reported this week that details in the woman’s selfies were used to identify the train station that she frequented. These reports said Sato looked at a variety of the images she posted, such as those of her apartment, to figure out where she lived.

Once he located the pop star, police say he hurt her and committed indecent acts, such as groping the woman after accosting her from behind and knocking her down.

Now, Tokyo Shimbun–a metropolitan daily, which reported on the stalking case–is warning readers that even casual selfies may show surrounding buildings that will allow people to identify the location of the photos, just like what happened in this case.