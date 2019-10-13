Be Safe Tho: Boxer Patrick Day Is In A Coma After Getting Knocked Out In The Ring
Boxer Leaves The Ring On A Stretcher After Being Knocked Out
Patrick Day, a professional boxer, is currently in a medically induced coma after getting knocked out by Charles Conwell in a fight on Saturday night.
21-year-old Conwell knocked out Day, 27, in the 10th round of their super welterweight fight in Chicago, Illinois. Viewers could see Day’s head bounce right back off the canvas after Conwell hit him with a right to the ear followed by a left hook.
According to reports from DAZN, Patrick Day was unconscious as he left the arena. He ended up being rushed out of the ring on a stretcher and had is said to have suffered multiple seizures in an ambulance while on the way to a local hospital. The athlete was still unconscious and on a breathing tube an hour after the knockout.
BoxingScene reported that Day underwent surgery following the at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but there’s no word on his condition following the procedure.
This scary incident went down as Day was fighting Conwell on the undercard of the Oleksander Usyk-Chazz Witherspoon fight. Conwell had already knocked Patrick down twice before the final 10th-round knockout.
