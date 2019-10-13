AtatianaJefferson Black Woman Fatally Shot By White Police Officer In Her Own Home

This is Atatiana Jefferson. She was 28 yrs old, a graduate of Xavier Univ. and lived w/ her nephew. A Fort Worth, TX cop shot and killed her thru her window as she stood peacefully and unarmed in her own home. Black people are subject to deadly force even when they stay home. pic.twitter.com/09dA2nl3v5 — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) October 13, 2019

Atatiana Jefferson Killed By White Police Officer In Her Home

The death of a black woman minding her business in her home before being killed by police is causing Botham Jean comparisons. Atatiana Koquice Jefferson, 28, died Saturday after a Forth Worth, Texas officer opened fire on her inside her house.

NBC Dallas-Forth Worth reports that a neighbor called the police to report that Jefferson’s door was open. An officer who arrived on the scene peered into Atatiana’s window and spotted her and yelled, “Put your hands up — show me your hands,” before opening fire and shooting her.

The young woman was shot once and although aid was rendered she was pronounced dead. The officer who killed Atatiana has yet to be identified but authorities tell NBC he’s on administrative leave pending an investigation. He’s also been confirmed as white.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price released a statement on the shooting.

“Writing a statement like this is tragic and something that should never be necessary. A young woman has lost her life, leaving her family in unbelievable grief. All of Fort Worth must surround Atatiana Jefferson’s family with prayers, love and support,” Price said.

Mayor Price has promised a “complete and thorough investigation” to be conducted by Police Chief Ed Kraus, which will then be forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney Law Enforcement Incident Team.

This is so incredibly tragic and sad. We’re thinking of the family and friends of Atatiana who lost their loved one for absolutely no reason.