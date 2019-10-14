Unseasoned And Sexy: Draya Michele Tried Making Fried Chicken Again And Still Got Clowned

- By Bossip Staff
Draya birthday party at Beauty & Essex

Source: Maurice Will / Maurice Will

Draya’s Fried Chicken Returns

Remember a couple of years ago when Draya Michele dropped an IG video of her fried chicken and it was an absolute disaster. Babies were crying. A national emergency was declared. Nobody was safe from the terror she unleashed.

Draya is a good sport because she decided to come back with a new chicken recipe for the world to see. Way to go.

However, that didn’t stop the internet from maintaining all the jokes they had at their disposal over the newest recipe. Seasoning? What’s up? Take a look at the comedy…then enjoy some of Draya’s newest pics because why not?

View this post on Instagram

Minus the BS, life’s great. @ohpolly #ohpolly #ad

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Is that my charger ? 🔌

    A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

