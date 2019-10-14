So Sad: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From A Carnival Ride At New Jersey Festival

10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Flung From A Festival Ride

A young girl who was only 10 years old has died after she was thrown from a ride during an annual harvest festival in New Jersey.

The girl was ejected at 6:18 p.m. on Saturday, according to a statement from state police. They go on to say that the attraction she was on at the time was a Wisdom Super Sizzler ride called “Extreme.” CNN reports that the ride “spins passengers in a horizontal circle.”

After being ejected, the 10-year-old ended up suffering some serious injuries. She was subsequently airlifted to a nearby hospital, which is where she was pronounced dead only about an hour after the accident occurred. As of now, her identity has not been revealed and the event is currently under investigation. The company that operates the festival’s rides–Skelly’s Amusements–says that it is in full cooperation with authorities on their investigation.