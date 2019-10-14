GTFOHWTBS! Kanye Has Hissy Fit About Kim Kardashian Dressing “Too Sexy” And She SHOOS Him Away

Fans Are Reacting To Kim’s Response To Kanye Criticising Her “Sexy” Style

In case you were wondering why Kanye West had such a long face in photos with Kim Kardashian as they attended the Met Gala this summer, it’s because he didn’t approve of his wife’s sexy outfit.

In an episode of ” Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s“, Kim and Kanye had a disagreement about her outfit just a day before the actual event. The dress features a built-out custom corset, that Kanye found ‘too sexy’, but Kimmy shuts him all the way down for coming for her style!

Kanye: I didn’t realize that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and in love and the father of about to be four kids. Kim: The night before the event, you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset bun? You’re giving me anxiety. What are you talking about? Kanye: You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy. Kim: And you built me up to be like this sexy and confidence and all this stuff. Just because you’re on a journey, and you’re on your transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.

Immediately after Kim shuts him down, Kanye speed walks away like he’s UPSET. Fans are cackling at him.

Kim basically said fuck Kanye’s feelings 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZUDd0I5i5M — ♈️princess iman (@nba_iman) October 14, 2019

Kanye: “you are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy” Kim: “just because you’re in your transformation and journey doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you “ 😳😳😳OH MY!! — Moira with the Schitts 😝 (@Jneigha) October 14, 2019

Do YOU think Kanye had a point to make before Kim shut him all the way up about it?

Hit the flip to see how fans else are reacting.