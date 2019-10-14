Budden Wept: Cyn Santana Posted THIS Epic Thirst Trap And Reminded Everyone Her Bawdy Is Insane

- By Bossip Staff
Cyn Santana Over Joe Budden

Cyn Santana Is Still Fine

Cyn Santana has been living her absolute best life since breaking up with Joe Budden. Not only that, she’s been constantly glowing up in her post-pregnancy. There’s nothing more fly than someone showing the world how great they’re doing…and looking…after taking out the trash.

Cyn has been shining but this latest pic? It’s quite something to behold. Take a look. Damn, Joe. It coulda been you.

Shine bright like a diamond 💎

A post shared by Cyn Santana 💙 (@cynsantana) on

Hey ma, wassup? @fashionnova 😻🌹

A post shared by Cyn Santana 💙 (@cynsantana) on

