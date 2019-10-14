Atatiana Jefferson’s Devastated Parents Speak For First Time About Her Death At Hands Of Police, “I Don’t Want No Hug…”

Atatiana Jefferson’s Parents Talk About Her Police Shooting Death

Atatiana Jefferson was killed by police less than a second before they saw her inside of her own Fort Worth, Texas home this past weekend.

CBSNews spoke to Atatiana’s parents about their relationship with their daughter, her dreams, and their feelings toward the neighbor who called the police officer who would go on to kill the 28-year-old.

Marquis Jefferson, in particular, was very supportive of the 911 caller, James Smith, who said this to reporters.

“I called because I was concerned for my neighbors,” Smith said. “Well, the front doors have been open since 10 o’clock and I haven’t seen nobody moving around,” Smith could be heard on the call. “What I witnessed was three or four tactical officers come from around the corner seem like… And in less than a minute, I heard gun shots,” Smith recounted of the incident.

Press play below to see what Jefferson’s have to say about Atatiana’s heartbreaking killing.

And if things aren’t bad enough, peep who Atatiana’s family is supposed to get “justice” from…

The DA who will decide whether to prosecute the cop who shot and killed #AtatianaJefferson is the same one who sent Crystal Mason to prison for 5 years for voting by mistake. Tarrant County District Attorney Sharon Wilson.https://t.co/SWgUgDWTQr — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) October 13, 2019

