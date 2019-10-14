Don’t Come To LA: Taylor Swift’s Banner At The Staples Center Gets Covered For Los Angeles Kings Fans

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty
Los Angeles Kings Covering Up Taylor Swift Banner During Home Games
It looks like Taylor Swift’s fan base doesn’t exactly overlap with that of the Los Angeles Kings.
L.A.’s pro hockey team made the announcement over this past weekend that, going forward, the Kings will be covering up the pop singer’s banner during their home games at the STAPLES Center. It’s currentl hanging in the rafters next to Lakers banners and retired jerseys and has been since 2015.
Swift’s banner was presented to her by none other than STAPLES Center royalty Kobe Bryant, which came after she sold out the arena for 16 straight shows.
But unfortunately for Taylor, the sports fans don’t seem to love the presence of her banner. A marketing rep for The Kings told Arash Markazi of the L.A. Times that fans just didn’t like it, so the team is doing their best to show them that they’re listening.
The Kings fans and their disdain for the Swift banner seems to be more embedded in superstition, than anything. Besides just being an “eyesore,” according to the Times, the banner has also ushered in years of bad luck for the franchise–they haven’t won a playoff series since it went up back in 2015.
While The Lakers have no plans to cover the Swift banner, it turns out The Clippers had already been covering it up when they play in the building–so this is really nothing new.
“The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience,” Michael Altieri, SVP of Marketing for the team, said. “We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”
