Celebrity Cribs: Nicole Scherzinger Opens The Doors Of Her Palatial Pussycat Palace For Virtual Tour [Video]

Nicole Scherzinger Gives Tour Of L.A. Home

Nicole Scherzinger allowed the folks at Architectural Digest to take a walk around her home with the cameras rolling so that we, the nosy, celebrity-obsessed public, can get all up in her s#!t.

The Los Angeles home features an incredible view of the city, in addition to a movie theater and some very cozy accouterments.

Press play below to have a look around.

Must be niiiiice.