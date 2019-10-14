Blessed Besties Ciara And La La Floss Their Friendship And Fashion At IPSY Panel

Ciara And La La Were Featured On an Ipsy Panel

Double Trouble! Best friends Ciara and La La were photographed looking extra bossy outside an Ipsy panel in NYC. Both ladies wore bold looks, Ciara channeled fall with her earthy tones while La La went with a wavy print. Which look do you prefer?

Ciara’s makeup artist and good friend Yolonda Frederick was also along for the event.

Ipsy also featured Yolonda on their IG.

