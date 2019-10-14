Blessed Besties Ciara And La La Floss Their Friendship And Fashion At IPSY Panel

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Ciara and La La Anthony

Source: DIGGZY/ SplashNews / Splash News

Ciara And La La Were Featured On an Ipsy Panel

Double Trouble! Best friends Ciara and La La were photographed looking extra bossy outside an Ipsy panel in NYC. Both ladies wore bold looks, Ciara channeled fall with her earthy tones while La La went with a wavy print. Which look do you prefer?

Ciara and La La Anthony

Source: DIGGZY/ SplashNews / Splash News

Ciara’s makeup artist and good friend Yolonda Frederick was also along for the event.

Ipsy also featured Yolonda on their IG.

Hit the flip for more from the panel.

Ciara and La La Anthony

Source: DIGGZY/ SplashNews / Splash News

Awwww look at the love.

View this post on Instagram

Better Together 💙❤️ #bff

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

La La posted this photo of the pair with the caption:

Better Together 💙❤️ #bff

Ciara replied to the picture:

Always the best times. Love you

View this post on Instagram

BFFS Link Up 😎. #NYC

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara also posted with the caption:

BFFS Link Up 😎. #NYC

La La responded:

Love u❤️❤️

La La is NY based while Ciara lives between Seattle and L.A. It’s funny how sometimes distance doesn’t matter for some friendships, riiight? How many of you can relate to having a BFF in a completely different city?

Ciara also included her glam squad in one social media share:

So Proud of my Glam Squad @cesar4styles @yolondafrederick and my girl @lala out here doing their thing! Good times @Ipsy today! #Team ❤️

View this post on Instagram

🍁

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Aren’t you loving the autumn vibes? Cici even used a leaf in her caption. It matches perfectly right?

View this post on Instagram

Don’t blend in 🌊🌊

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

La La’s caption for her look also makes for great advice:

Don’t blend in 🌊🌊

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.