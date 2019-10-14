Blessed Besties Ciara And La La Floss Their Friendship And Fashion At IPSY Panel
Ciara And La La Were Featured On an Ipsy Panel
Double Trouble! Best friends Ciara and La La were photographed looking extra bossy outside an Ipsy panel in NYC. Both ladies wore bold looks, Ciara channeled fall with her earthy tones while La La went with a wavy print. Which look do you prefer?
Ciara’s makeup artist and good friend Yolonda Frederick was also along for the event.
Ipsy also featured Yolonda on their IG.
Hit the flip for more from the panel.
Awwww look at the love.
La La posted this photo of the pair with the caption:
Better Together 💙❤️ #bff
Ciara replied to the picture:
Always the best times. Love you
Ciara also posted with the caption:
BFFS Link Up 😎. #NYC
La La responded:
Love u❤️❤️
La La is NY based while Ciara lives between Seattle and L.A. It’s funny how sometimes distance doesn’t matter for some friendships, riiight? How many of you can relate to having a BFF in a completely different city?
Ciara also included her glam squad in one social media share:
So Proud of my Glam Squad @cesar4styles @yolondafrederick and my girl @lala out here doing their thing! Good times @Ipsy today! #Team ❤️
Aren’t you loving the autumn vibes? Cici even used a leaf in her caption. It matches perfectly right?
La La’s caption for her look also makes for great advice:
Don’t blend in 🌊🌊
