One For The Money: Megan Thee Stallion And DaBaby’s “Cash S#!t” Deconstructed By Producer Lil Ju [Video]

Lil Ju Breaks Down Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cash S**t” On Genius Deconstructed

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby‘s “Cast S**t” is ringing off at clubs, parties, functions, and soiree’s all across America right now.

It goes without saying that both Meg and DaBaby bring their A-games, but in order for them to get their cash s#!t off, someone had to give them an inspiring beat.

That man is Lil Ju. The Dallas native sat down with Genius recently as part of their “Deconstructed” series.

Press play down bottom to see how the bass-heavy, booty-quaking track was created.

Cha-ching!