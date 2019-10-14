New Music: Stalley Crowns Himself King Of Soulful Raps In Creative Video For “All So New”
Stalley is fresh off of announcing “The Head Trip Tour 2019″ and touching down in South Africa. Now, the emcee is releasing a video for his new single called “All So New”. The song is produced by lauded hip hop producer Jansport J and the video is directed by Rook.
The tour kicks off in Chicago November 8th, so we can almost guess there might be a new project coming from the rapper before then?
Hip Hop fans can keep their fingers crossed for that. In the meantime, enjoy Stalley’s official video for “All So New”.
