Cops Kill People: Georgia Cop Found Not Guilty Of Murder Of Unarmed Anthony Hill, Faces 35 Years On Other Charges

Georgia Cop Found Not Guilty Of Murdering Anthony Hill

Previously, we reported that naked and unarmed Anthony Hill, an Afghanistan war veteran, was killed by an Atlanta-area Dekalb County Robert “Chip” Olsen back in 2016. Today, according to CNN, Olsen will walk away scot-free from murder charges related to Hill’s death.

Although the jury found Olsen not guilty of murder, they did find him guilty of aggravated assault, making a false statement, and two counts of violation of oath.

For that, he faces 35 years in prison.

Hill had a documented history of mental illness but did not have a weapon of any sort when he allegedly charged at the former police officer while completely naked.

We hope Olsen is sentenced to every hour of that 35 years, but after seeing how Amber Guyger‘s case went, we don’t have very much confidence…