Dick Wolf Breaks Down “One Chicago’s” Battle Against Superbug In Crossover Episodes (Exclusive)

“One Chicago” Crossover Episodes Airs Oct. 16 At 8 P.M. EST On NBC

The creator behind the TV shows “Chicago Med,” Chicago Fire” and Chicago P.D.” said this week’s crossover episodes have a “really scary” storyline that could happen in real life.

“One Chicago” creator Dick Wolf said Wednesday night’s three-hour event about a flesh-eating virus plaguing the Windy City would shock viewers because it’s a crisis that’s within the realm of possibility.

“It’s basically the same primal fear as “Jaws” or “The Birds” – it’s nature run amok,” Wolf said. “It’s scary.”

Wolf said flesh-eating bacteria are in nature and recalled last summer’s spate of cases involving people who caught it after swimming at the beach.

The executive producer also revealed his own brush with superbugs: last year he said doctors swabbed a spot he thought was infected for strep and MRSA viruses.

“I said I haven’t been in a hospital,” Wolf told BOSSIP. (The doctor) “said, ‘It’s out.’”

This week’s episode sees the casts of “One Chicago” franchises “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Chicago Med” join forces to save the city from the potential pandemic.

“All I can say is stay tuned,” Wolf added. “There’s really good stuff coming up. The crossover, I think, will scare a lot of people.”

Wolf, whose other primetime series “Law & Order: SVU” is the longest-running TV show in U.S. history, also revealed what he believes has helped his shows’ longevity: “The writing,” he said. “It’s always the writing.”