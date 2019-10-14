Another Tôuchdôôôwn: Cam Newton & Kia Proctor Welcome Baby #4

Kia Proctor Gives Birth To Cam Newton’s Fourth Child, Her Fifth

Despite rumors of an alleged split, congrats are in order for a famous couple. Kia Proctor, the longtime significant other of Cam Newton, has welcomed another child. The news comes from Kia herself who posted a pic of a baby boy in her arms.

As previously reported the baby news came after Cam said he took a vow of celibacy and vowed to not Panther pounce for a month.

Guess that didn’t work out too well.

Cam Newton now has four kids; the new baby, Camidas Swain who was born July 2018, his oldest son Chosen Sebastian, 3, and his daughter Sovereign-Dior, 2. Khia herself now has five, her oldest daughter is a pre-teen from a previous relationship.

Congrats to Cam and Khia!