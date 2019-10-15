Uterus Almighty: Keke Wyatt Is Pregnant With Baby Number 10 And Everyone Is Going CRAZY

Keke Wyatt Is Pregnant Again

Keke Wyatt is pregnant. Again. That’s right. The songbird is gearing up to plop out baby number 10. Ten! A full second-hand’s worth of babies. That’s a whole Wu-Tang Clan AND Cappadonna.

Keke has been popping out babies like she’s filling out a punch card to get a free yogurt or something. We’re not mad at it. We’re wildly impressed that people are still out here having Little House On The Prairie amounts of babies in 2019.

Twitter, of course, has ALL kinds of jokes and praise for her uterus.

Keke Wyatt is having another baby … pic.twitter.com/GBbSxrZq0X — Shazam Conner (@_kidNplay_) October 14, 2019

Congrats Keke! And enjoy the jokes!