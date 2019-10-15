Bron Luther King: LeBron James Says Daryl Morey ‘Wasn’t Educated’ On Hong Kong Situation Before Commenting

LeBron James Says Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey ‘Wasn’t Educated’ On Hong Kong Situation

The NBA, the players, and its executives have been in some hot water over these past couple weeks after Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted supporting the protests in Hong Kong. Things we so bad, in fact, that the NBA decided to cut media access for the remainder of their time in China, since the players were getting so many questions on the matter.

This week, LeBron James–one of the league’s most prominent players–spoke to reporters about what happened following Morey’s statement while at Staples Center before a game between the Lakers and the Warriors.

“I don’t want to get into a feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke,” the baller said. “So many people could have been harmed not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually. So, just be careful what we tweet and what we say and what we do, even though yes we do have freedom of speech but it can be a lot of negative that comes with that, too.”

When questioned about all of “the political noise,” LeBron said it “a very delicate situation, a very sensitive situation.” He continued on, saying,

“With this particular situation it was something not only was I not informed enough about… I just felt like it was something that not only myself and my teammates or our organization had enough information to even talk about it at that point in time and we still feel the same way.”

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019

Later on, James took to his own Twitter page to “clear up the confusion” surrounding his comments, writing that he “does not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet.”

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019