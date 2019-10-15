Watch Tony Stark Talk To Animals In Dazzling New “Dolittle” Trailer

New “Dolittle” Trailer

Robert Downey Jr. is BACK with his first post-Marvel flick “Dolittle” based on the classic tale of a quirky doctor who can talk to animals but with an enthralling sea adventure twist.

Yep, this certainly looks like a warm and fuzzy romp for the kiddos (and RDJ fans) that has everything a new franchise needs to become a billion dollar success in Hollyweird.

“Dolittle” hits theaters January 17.