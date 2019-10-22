#GardenPartyATL: Atlanta’s Swankiest Soirée Was Another Bonafide Baddie Buffet

- By Bossip Staff
Pretty in pink 💕 #gardenpartyatl

Baddest Garden Party Baes

Morgan & Morgan‘s annual Garden Party has evolved into Atlanta’s biggest (and swankiest) affair that treats guests (classy baddies and dapper gentlemen) to several open bars, hip-moving grooves, surprise guest performances (this year, it was 112 and RL from Next) and delicious eats in the backyard of an extravagant estate.

Ah yes, it’s quite the event for anyone looking to mingle, network or just politely turn up with well-connected professionals in the city.

Peep the baddest Garden Party baes on the flip.

Pretty in pink 💕 #gardenpartyatl

Southern Girl😌✨ #gardenpartyatl #thegardenpartyATL

    #TheGardenPartyATL #ForThePeople #GardenPartyATL

