Let ‘Em In! Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G, And Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan Nominated For Induction Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominates Whitney Houston, Notoriou

The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame nominations are in and we know exactly who we want to see win.

Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, and Notorious B.I.G. are all nominees to be inducted into one of music’s hallowed institutions in 2020 according to NYDailyNews. Joining them are thirteen of their iconic musical peers Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Depeche Mode, Soundgarden, Motörhead, Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, MC5, Kraftwerk, Thin Lizzy, Todd Rundgren and T. Rex, and the Dave Matthews Band.

We’ll have to wait until January for the final announcement of the winners and another few months for the ceremony on May 2 in Cleveland.

How exactly will the new inductees be chosen you ask?

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry,” reads a press release by the Hall. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

An artist cannot become eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame until 25 years after their first commercial recording is released.

Who do you want to see inducted?