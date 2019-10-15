Nectar Of The Culture: Moët & Chandon Announce Launch Of New Annual Program

This debut collaboration celebrates the people, places and moments that push culture forward. Mannion, a respected documenter of the “Golden Era” of Hip-Hop, will work with Moët & Chandon to highlight a new era of pioneers who are changing the game and shaping culture to reach a new generation, the “Rose Gold Era.”

To celebrate, the brand is releasing a limited-edition custom-designed bottle of Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé.