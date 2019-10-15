Nectar Of The Culture: Moët & Chandon Announce Launch Of New Annual Program

Moët & Chandonis pleased to announce the launch of its new annual program, Nectar of the Culture, in partnership with iconic cultural photographer, Jonathan Mannion.
This debut collaboration celebrates the people, places and moments that push culture forward. Mannion, a respected documenter of the “Golden Era” of Hip-Hop, will work with Moët & Chandon to highlight a new era of pioneers who are changing the game and shaping culture to reach a new generation, the “Rose Gold Era.” 
To celebrate, the brand is releasing a limited-edition custom-designed bottle of Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé. 

“I’ve had the privilege of capturing pioneers during the Golden Era of Hip-Hop who are now known as industry legends,” said Jonathan Mannion. “I’ve seen first-hand how Moët & Chandon has been an iconic symbol in the culture. We honor this lineage from then to now with a new class of creative thinkers, in what I like to think of as the Rose Gold Era. With Moët, I raise my glass to the next generation of visionaries who define it.”

 

To capture the Nectar of the Culture, Moët & Chandon and Mannion will celebrate pioneers in key cities across the U.S including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and Chicago, leading with New York’s pioneer, fashion-designer LaQuan Smith.
