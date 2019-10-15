Who Looked More Bangin’ At ELLE Women In Hollywood 2019?

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrity arrivals for Elle Women in Hollywood.

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

Issa Rae, Zendaya And Mindy Kaling Amongh ELLE Women In Hollywood Attendees

So good to see our girls Issa Rae, Zendaya and Mindy Kaling among the beauties who attended ELLE’s Women In Hollywood event on Monday night.

Janet Mock among Celebrity arrivals for Elle Women in Hollywood.

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

We also have to shout out some other faves who attended, Janet Mock and Storm Reid.

Storm Reid among Celebrity arrivals for Elle Women in Hollywood.

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

Check out the full gallery from the event below and make sure to let us know Who Looked More Bangin in the comments below:

