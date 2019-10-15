Exclusive: Dave East Says Bottle-Throwing Vegas Chicks Were Fondling His Jewelry Before Hotel Room Kerfuffle

Dave East Breaks Silence On Vegas Hotel Fight With Two Women

Rapper Dave East in speaking out for the first time on the Vegas incident that left him cited for the alleged battery of two women in his hotel suite. Reports had been made that East and the two ladies were engaged in a threesome gone sour. As a result, liquor bottles were hurled at the outnumbered performer and the women claimed he put hands on them.

Now for the first time in an exclusive clip from “The Morning Hustle” with Lore’l, Dave East is telling his side. The Harlemite denies there ever being plans for a threesome. In fact, he says the girls were being touchy-feely with his jewels instead. That’s what allegedly lead to him asking them to leave and things going awfully wrong.

“We upstairs but we were chilling in the little lounge part of the room. I had the speaker and we was smoking. Two of the chicks was like ‘yo can we use the bathroom’ but my jewelry was in there, I forgot. I thought about it and shorty was trying [my chain] on. And I was like ‘what are you doing?’ Then her friend caught an attitude like, ‘we ain’t trynna steal nothing!.’ Shorty threw three bottles at me. Cut my leg, cut my arm. I was the only one bleeding.”

Hit play to hear Dave East’s side of things.