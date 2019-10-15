In White Folks News: Scam Mommy Felicity Huffman Reports To The Bing To Serve Her 14-Day Sentence

Felicity Huffman Reports To Jail For 14-Day Sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman is officially an inmate.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Huffman took her talents to Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California to sit her scammin’ a$$ down for two weeks as punishment for her janky college admissions scandal.

For those who have forgotten, Felicity Huffman attempted to use charity to cover up a $15,000 bribe for someone else to take the SAT for her daughter. In May she plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

After the judge banged the gavel on Huffman back in September she had this to say:

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

Wonder how the ladies in whoscow are going to treat ol’ girl?