Say Word? Arsenio Hall Has A New Netflix Comedy Special Coming, Peep Trailer For ‘Smart & Classy’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Arsenio Hall’s ‘Smart & Classy’ Netflix Comedy Trailer
Netflix drops a trailer for Arsenio Hall’s new comedy special Smart & Classy that no one had any idea was about to come out. A happy surprise but a surprise nonetheless.
The theme of the special seems to be just as the title suggests, an hour of relatively clean jokes without cursing and carrying-on. If this is still your thing in the year 2019 then this might be the comedy special for you.
Press play below.
Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.