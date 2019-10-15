Say Word? Arsenio Hall Has A New Netflix Comedy Special Coming, Peep Trailer For ‘Smart & Classy’ [Video]

Arsenio Hall’s ‘Smart & Classy’ Netflix Comedy Trailer

Netflix drops a trailer for Arsenio Hall’s new comedy special Smart & Classy that no one had any idea was about to come out. A happy surprise but a surprise nonetheless.

The theme of the special seems to be just as the title suggests, an hour of relatively clean jokes without cursing and carrying-on. If this is still your thing in the year 2019 then this might be the comedy special for you.

Press play below.

Thoughts?