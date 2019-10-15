Four Texas Inmates Caught Constantly Leaving Prison To Smuggle In Whiskey

WORTH IT.

Beaumont Texas Inmates Escape Prison Several Times, Bring Back Whiskey And Cellphones

Four inmates who boldly escaped from their federal prison “several times” for a booze run are going viral. The men identified as Julian Lemus, 34; Leo Martinez, 25; Silevstre Rico, 35; and Robert Young, 45 were recently caught after authorities were alerted that they were regularly escaping from and returning to the Federal Prison Complex in Beaumont, Texas.

A spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted the group on social media and reported details; the men were caught Friday while leaving the prison and cutting through a neighboring ranch. The spokesman added that they were carrying contraband in bags, including whiskey and cellphones.

This is reportedly their constant M.O.

