Four Texas Inmates Caught Constantly Leaving Prison To Smuggle In Whiskey
- By Bossip Staff
WORTH IT.
Beaumont Texas Inmates Escape Prison Several Times, Bring Back Whiskey And Cellphones
Four inmates who boldly escaped from their federal prison “several times” for a booze run are going viral. The men identified as Julian Lemus, 34; Leo Martinez, 25; Silevstre Rico, 35; and Robert Young, 45 were recently caught after authorities were alerted that they were regularly escaping from and returning to the Federal Prison Complex in Beaumont, Texas.
A spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted the group on social media and reported details; the men were caught Friday while leaving the prison and cutting through a neighboring ranch. The spokesman added that they were carrying contraband in bags, including whiskey and cellphones.
This is reportedly their constant M.O.
FREE THE GUYS.
