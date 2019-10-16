Gina Rodriguez Tried To Apologize For Her N-Word Video And Only Made Everything Worse; Dragging Continues

Gina Rodriguez Apology Makes Things Worse

Gina Rodriguez had quite the Tuesday. She posted a video on IG using the N-word while rapping along to Lauryn Hill and The Fugees. That led to an absolutely epic as hell dragging. Then she tried to apologize. Actually, scratch that. She didn’t really give much of an apology, she said this BS:

“I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love, I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill, and I really am sorry if I offended you.”

That’s the best you got?

She tried to give a longer apology but it was too late:

Twitter peeped the backhanded nature of the first so-called apology and re-dragged her to hell and back.