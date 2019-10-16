Rack City: TYGA?!?!? Yes, Tyga Signs A Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Columbia Records

TYGA?!?!? Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Columbia Records

Tyga’s name has been ringing off all year in our sub-conscience.

We all remember Soulja Boy’s viral rant about Tyga not having the biggest comeback of the year, which sparked elite memes and viral videos that lasted for months. Then, there was the recent wave of the rapper being accused of hanging out with his billion ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner following her break-up with Travis Scott, sending people into a frenzy thinking he was clobbering her lip-injection cakes once again. Reality is, he was probably just following her around to get the paparazzi talking so he could cash in on some clout tokens. It was just last week Tyga sent everyone on Instagram into a frenzy after posting a picture with his new Ferrari and a pair of Travis Scott Jordans on his feet. We aren’t mad at you king, use the attention to your advantage.

And use it to his advantage he did, as Tyga just secured a new record deal. After his past few years in partnership with Empire–which gave us hits such as “Taste” with Offset and others–Tyga is taking his talents to Columbia Records. Columbia has recently hit their stride with such successes as Russ and Lil Nas X over these past few years. Those two artists alone have sold more records than most labels’ entire rosters. Oh, and let’s not forget: they’re already home to Beyonce & Adele.

All jokes aside, Tyga has been selling records for almost 10 years now, but the reason for this signing is that he’s now looking to expand his worldwide reach.

When asked about the signing, Tyga exclusively told Variety:

“They definitely understand the global brand,” he says of the company. “I have a lot of fans worldwide — in places I’ve never been like South America, and in places I have been like Asia and Europe. They can help bring that to a larger scale. Doing it independently, you don’t really have those teams to help worldwide. Sony, if you look at the history from what they’ve done from Pharrell to Beyonce to Adele — then you look at Lil Nas X, one of their new artists that’s blown up this year — they’ve done a lot for artists globally, for their brand. That’s why I wanted to partner up with them.”

With the his recent string of hits ,Tyga should do great with the addition of a Major Label not named Cash Money Records.